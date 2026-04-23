Expat test-drives Chinese NEV: 'This thing is so cool!'

14:42, April 23, 2026 By Aerdake, Su Yingxiang, Alvaro Lago, Wang Ruihua, Zhang Kaiwei ( People's Daily Online

Recently, Alvaro Lago from Spain, visited Chery Group, a leading Chinese automaker headquartered in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. He toured the smart production line and test-drove a new energy vehicle (NEV) model. After the drive, he could barely contain his excitement.

At a smart manufacturing plant of the company, 660 industrial robots work in perfect sync. The welding process for thousands of points is fully automated, with precise rhythm and strict process control.

Xu Qingsong, vice president of Chery International, said that Chery vehicles are now sold in over 130 countries and regions, with cumulative exports exceeding 6 million units. The company's European Operations Center has been launched in Barcelona, Spain — marking a significant step forward in Chinese automakers' local deployment in the European market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)