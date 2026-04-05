China, Thailand to enhance cooperation in NEV talent cultivation: officials

Xinhua) 11:27, April 05, 2026

China and Thailand will step up their partnership in promoting the development of the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector in various fields, officials said at the 2026 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (Thailand Forum) held in Bangkok that ended on Friday.

Based on a solid foundation in educational cooperation, China and Thailand will continue to deepen collaboration in NEV talent training and promote synergy between talent cultivation and industrial growth, said Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology and president of the World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

Focusing on international cooperation and talent cultivation, the two-day event attracted over 300 participants from the automotive industry and education sectors across Southeast Asia, who gathered to discuss the coordinated development of the regional NEV industry and promote cooperation in talent cultivation.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei said at the event that cooperation between China and Thailand in the NEV sector has continued to yield positive results, adding that the two sides will further enhance policy coordination, technological exchanges and industrial cooperation to promote a more stable, resilient and sustainable development of the regional NEV industry.

Yodsapol Venukosess, secretary-general of the Office of the Vocational Education Commission of Thailand's Ministry of Education, said that China's development in new energy and related technologies is at the global forefront, providing Thailand with valuable technical support.

Thailand will further strengthen cooperation with China in talent cultivation and promote the integration of industry and education, he added.

During the event, a NEV consortium for joint cultivation of high-skilled talents was launched, and the "Chinauto" project was initiated in Thailand, aiming to build a platform for NEV technological exchange and industry-education cooperation.

In recent years, Chinese enterprises have actively participated in the development of Thailand's NEV industry, increasing investment in vehicle manufacturing, industrial ecosystem and talent cultivation. Currently, seven Chinese automakers have established manufacturing facilities in Thailand, with total investment exceeding 3 billion U.S. dollars and creating tens of thousands of local jobs.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)