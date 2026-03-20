China to further regulate competition in new energy vehicle industry

Xinhua) 09:09, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have revealed plans to strengthen both price monitoring and cost investigations in further efforts to regulate competition in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry.

As part of these endeavors, authorities will also seek to regulate automotive finance policies and maintain long-term efforts to crack down on online malpractice in the industry, according to three government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which recently jointly held a symposium with NEV companies.

Relevant authorities have vowed stronger inter-departmental coordination and greater emphasis on innovation-driven growth, so as to promote the high-quality development of this industry.

During the symposium, authorities also called for intensified efforts to shore up weak links in the automotive chips and basic software sectors, promote wider application of new technologies, and accelerate breakthroughs in autonomous driving technology.

The symposium further outlined other priorities in terms of the industry's development, particularly expansion of automobile consumption. Key measures, such as special initiatives to boost consumption and the implementation of trade-in programs for automobiles, will be implemented, the symposium noted.

China has been the world's largest NEV market for 11 straight years. In 2025, NEV production and sales totaled 16.63 million and 16.49 million units, respectively, marking respective year-on-year increases of 29 percent and 28.2 percent, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)