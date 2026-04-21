Chinese automaker Chery opens NEV manufacturing plant in Thailand

Xinhua) 14:35, April 21, 2026

BANGKOK, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Chery and its subsidiary OMODA &JAECOO officially inaugurated their new energy vehicle (NEV) production facility in Thailand on Monday, marking a milestone in expanding their global manufacturing footprint.

Located in the eastern Rayong province, the plant is equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities, including aluminum body welding and comprehensive battery production lines, with a target annual production capacity of 80,000 units by 2030.

During the opening ceremony, Chen Chunqing, executive vice president of Chery International, said that the new factory highlighted the company's localization efforts, positioning Thailand as its regional NEV hub.

He emphasized that Chery will continue to introduce its newest models to the Thai market while rapidly deploying cutting-edge innovations, including autopilot, valet parking systems, and AI interactive technologies.

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, Supamas Isarabhakdi, underscored that the investment aligns with the Thai government's goal of having zero-emission vehicles comprise 30 percent of total automotive production by 2030.

She noted that accelerating the procurement of alternative energy is a crucial long-term solution amid global energy uncertainties, adding that the foreign investment will bring advanced technology transfer, elevate Thai labor skills, and create local jobs.

To ensure long-term industrial growth, OMODA & JAECOO Thailand also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chonburi and Rayong technical colleges during the ceremony.

The multi-year educational partnership seeks to develop the local workforce's capabilities in modern automotive technology through technical training, curriculum support, and student internships.

The launch makes Chery the latest major Chinese NEV manufacturer to commence local production in Thailand, joining the ranks of BYD, Changan, GAC Aion, GWM, and SAIC's MG.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)