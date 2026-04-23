China's installed nuclear power capacity exceeds 120 mln kilowatts

Xinhua) 10:06, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed nuclear power capacity had exceeded 120 million kilowatts by the end of 2025, ranking first globally, according to Wang Shoujun, head of the Chinese Nuclear Society.

By the end of last year, China had a total of 112 nuclear power units either in operation, under construction or approved for construction, Wang revealed at the opening ceremony of the Nuclear Industry China 2026 on Wednesday.

China remains committed to developing nuclear power in a proactive, safe and orderly manner, Wang said, adding that "controllable nuclear fusion" and "coastal nuclear power" have been included in the country's major projects during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Wang noted the increasingly prominent role of nuclear energy in ensuring energy security and promoting green development amid global energy transition.

He said China's nuclear industry has entered a fast track of high-quality development in recent years, with enhanced capabilities in nuclear technology innovation, including third- and fourth-generation nuclear power technologies, small modular reactors, and advanced nuclear fuel cycles.

The four-day exhibition in Beijing has drawn nearly 300 domestic and international enterprises and organizations. In addition to showcasing a wide range of technological equipment, the event features a series of high-level academic forums, technical exchanges, product launches, and public outreach activities.

As an important platform for showcasing global nuclear scientific achievements and deepening international cooperation, this year's exhibition is expected to further facilitate cooperation between domestic and international nuclear industries, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)