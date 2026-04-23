Commentary: China's stabilizer role in global supply chains reinforced amid turbulence

Xinhua) 09:49, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Mounting risks around the Strait of Hormuz, disruptions to shipping lanes of vital materials and volatile energy prices have rendered global trade and industrial ecosystems unprecedentedly vulnerable.

Some powers tend to weaponize trade, sever industrial and logistic links, and exploit regional chaos, severely undermining the stability of the world economic order.

While supporting all efforts of regional de-escalation through political and diplomatic means, China is a steadfast guardian of open and resilient global supply chains, serving as a bedrock for global stability.

Backed by an improving legal framework for supply chain security, China's initiatives are rooted in internal governance. In early April, the State Council released specific regulations on industrial and supply chain security, marking China's renewed push toward a law-based and systematic governance of these areas.

Despite of continuous disruptions in key maritime arteries, China maintains steady production and sustained exports of industrial products, daily necessities, and new energy goods, supported by its complete industrial system, diversified energy supply structure, and well-established logistics networks.

China's diversified logistics corridors, exemplified by the China-Europe Railway Express, build reliable overland lifelines for Eurasian trade, easing global logistics pressure from maritime route disruptions. In the first quarter of 2026, China-Europe Railway Express made 5,460 trips, transporting 546,000 TEUs of cargo, representing year-on-year growth of 29 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

With less than two months to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tons of World Cup merchandise from Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang Province are being shipped to consumers across the globe. In the first two months of 2026, Yiwu's exports of sporting goods and equipment reached 2.34 billion yuan (344 million U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 38.5 percent.

Today, Yiwu and its surrounding regions have built a half-hour industrial supply cluster. The city has proactively diversified logistics channels, notably by using China-Europe Railway Express services, to guarantee on-time order shipping.

In the first three months, China's foreign trade in goods registered the fastest quarterly growth rate in five years, another testament to its stable industrial supply chains.

In sharp contrast to some countries pursuing decoupling or deliberate disruption, China seeks to shore up supply chain resilience, narrow global supply gaps, and mitigate external shocks stemming from regional chaos.

Morgan Stanley China said China's ability to integrate industrial chains is "almost irreplaceable globally." Even amid a turbulent external environment, the sheer size of the Chinese market and the stability of the business environment continue to support foreign firms operating in the country.

Global automotive brands from Europe, North America and Japan are setting their sights on China, seeking to leverage its industrial supply chain prowess for faster, cheaper and greener automobile manufacturing.

China stands open for cooperation, but rejects all discriminatory blockades and supply disruptions, and opposes any decoupling or chain-severing that endangers China's industrial security. Over the years, long-arm jurisdiction has become a means by which relevant countries abuse unilateral sanctions.

China's newly introduced rules on countering foreign long-arm jurisdiction are expected to bolster the country's response to foreign states' unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction measures, providing institutional tools and the much-needed certainty.

Stability has become the most precious global asset. China's economy will maintain the confidence and capacity to advance amid headwinds and China will continue its efforts to safeguard the security and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, bringing certainty and resilience to a turbulent world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)