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Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
(Xinhua) 11:17, April 22, 2026
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement noted on Tuesday.
Zeng Jixin was appointed ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, replacing Zhang Yiming.
Cong Song was appointed ambassador to Ghana, replacing Tong Defa.
Zhou Limin was appointed ambassador to Sweden, replacing Cui Aimin.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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