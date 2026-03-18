Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:41, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement noted on Tuesday.

Chen Shaochun was appointed ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, replacing Xiao Jianguo.

Wang Qing was appointed ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), replacing Hou Yanqi.

Zhang Maoming was appointed ambassador to Nepal, replacing Chen Song.

Ma Xuliang was appointed ambassador to Libya.

Zhu Kewei was appointed ambassador to Burundi, replacing Zhao Jiangping.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)