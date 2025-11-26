We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 16:00, November 26, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement announced on Wednesday.

Guo Wei was appointed ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, replacing Chen Chuandong.

Dong Zhihua was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, replacing Yan Wenbin.

Qu Yuhui was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Nicaragua, replacing Chen Xi.

