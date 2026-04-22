China's top legislator meets Mozambican president

Xinhua) 10:14, April 22, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Mozambique, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and fully implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

China stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Mozambique between legislative bodies, share experience in areas such as reform and development, rule of law construction and rural revitalization, and provide impetus for the development of their respective countries, Zhao added.

Chapo said Mozambique firmly adheres to the one-China principle, actively supports the four major global initiatives proposed by China, and is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China, promote exchanges between the two countries' legislative bodies and promote the development of bilateral relations.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)