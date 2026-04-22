Chinese premier meets Mozambican president

Xinhua) 08:53, April 22, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China will help Mozambique extend its industrial chains, increase added value and better turn its resource advantages into development momentum, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is on a state visit to China.

China stands ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Mozambique, steadily expand the scale of bilateral trade, and deepen cooperation in fields such as agriculture, fisheries, energy and mineral resources, and infrastructure construction, Li told Chapo.

Li called on Mozambique to make good use of the zero-tariff policy for all products from African countries with diplomatic ties to China, as well as the upgraded "green channels," to explore the Chinese market.

Noting that China supports competent Chinese enterprises to invest in Mozambique, Li expressed the hope that Mozambique will provide a stable and predictable business environment and safeguard the safety, legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens there.

The two sides should also strengthen cooperation in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, disaster prevention and mitigation, among other areas, he said.

Given the changing international landscape, China and Africa should strengthen solidarity and collaboration, actively implement the four major global initiatives, uphold fairness and justice, and safeguard shared interests, Li added.

Mozambique supports China in achieving national reunification and backs China's stance on issues concerning Xinjiang, Xizang and human rights, Chapo said.

Thanking China for its long-standing support and assistance in Mozambique's economic and social development, Chapo said Mozambique is willing to strengthen the alignment of national development plans with China and deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, energy, transportation and telecommunication under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He added that Mozambique firmly supports the four major global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, and stands ready to work with China to strengthen Africa-China cooperation and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)