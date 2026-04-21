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Mozambican president arrives in Beijing during state visit to China
(Xinhua) 09:17, April 21, 2026
President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo arrives in Beijing, capital of China, during his state visit, on April 20, 2026. Chapo arrived in Beijing after he visited Hunan and Qinghai provinces. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo arrives in Beijing, capital of China, during his state visit, on April 20, 2026. Chapo arrived in Beijing after he visited Hunan and Qinghai provinces. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo arrives in Beijing, capital of China, during his state visit, on April 20, 2026. Chapo arrived in Beijing after he visited Hunan and Qinghai provinces. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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