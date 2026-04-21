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Mozambican president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:58, April 21, 2026
President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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