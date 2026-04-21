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New batch of Chinese martyrs' remains from Korean War to be returned Wednesday
(Xinhua) 10:50, April 21, 2026
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs who lost their lives in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday, according to China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
It will be the 13th such repatriation following a handover agreement signed by the two countries. Since 2014, the remains of 1,011 soldiers have been returned to China from the ROK, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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