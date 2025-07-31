DNA samples of 981 Chinese fallen soldiers in Korean War collected: minister

Xinhua) 16:14, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China has collected DNA samples from the returned remains of 981 soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers who died in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), as well as DNA samples of over 1,300 family members, and established a refined, dynamic database, the veterans affairs minister Pei Jinjia said on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)