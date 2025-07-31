Home>>
China takes back home remains of 265 martyrs in Korean War in five years
(Xinhua) 16:24, July 31, 2025
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China took back home the remains of 265 soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers who died in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and held solemn burial ceremonies for them from 2021 to 2025, said an official of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Thursday.
