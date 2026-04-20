China dispatches Y-20B to carry soldiers' remains back from ROK

Xinhua) 15:31, April 20, 2026

ZHENGZHOU, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday dispatched a Y-20B large transport aircraft to the Republic of Korea (ROK) to carry back the remains of a number of Chinese soldiers who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)