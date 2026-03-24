Home>>
China offers condolences to victims of ROK factory fire
(Xinhua) 09:10, March 24, 2026
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences to the victims of a deadly fire in the Republic of Korea (ROK), offers sincere sympathy to their families, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
Lin made the comment at a regular news briefing. The fire at an automotive parts factory in Daejeon has left 14 people dead and at least 59 injured.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, ROK resolve hot-rolled coil dispute within WTO framework
- China, ROK should cherish positive momentum in development of bilateral relations
- Lee Jae Myung attends event marking 100th anniversary of ROK provisional government site in Shanghai
- China's top legislator meets ROK president
- Delicacies, proximity and convenience lure ROK tourists to China for holidays
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.