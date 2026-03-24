China offers condolences to victims of ROK factory fire

Xinhua) 09:10, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences to the victims of a deadly fire in the Republic of Korea (ROK), offers sincere sympathy to their families, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the comment at a regular news briefing. The fire at an automotive parts factory in Daejeon has left 14 people dead and at least 59 injured.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)