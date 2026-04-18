China-Australia friendship symposium held in Sydney to commemorate Australian organ donor

Xinhua) 11:20, April 18, 2026

SYDNEY, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A China-Australia friendship symposium was held on Friday in Sydney to pay tribute to Australian citizen Philip Hancock, who had donated his organs in China, and discussed ways to promote people-to-people ties and support the development of bilateral relations.

At the symposium titled "Celebrating Life, Walking Together in Humanity," Chinese Consul General in Sydney Wang Yu said Hancock's story embodies the humanitarian spirit of boundless compassion.

It also reflects the deep friendship between the Chinese and Australian peoples and highlights the profound meaning of a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

On May 9, 2018, 27-year-old Hancock passed away in Chongqing, China, after unsuccessful medical treatment. In their grief, his parents honored his wishes and donated his liver, two kidneys, and a pair of corneas, enabling five Chinese recipients to continue living and regain sight.

Through a short film shown at the event, participants learned that after discovering Hancock's dream of pursuing music, the five organ recipients came together to form a "one-man band," carrying on his musical aspirations. The band donates all proceeds from its performances to public campaigns promoting organ donation.

He Wei, president of the Red Cross Society of China, presented commemorative gifts to Hancock's parents. He said Hancock's selfless love, transcending borders, races and beliefs, has built a bridge of life and friendship between the Chinese and Australian peoples.

Gary Cowan, CEO of the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations, said Hancock's story powerfully demonstrates the human connection that transcends borders and brings people closer together, and that his selfless act has further strengthened the longstanding friendship between the two peoples.

The symposium was jointly hosted by the Red Cross Society of China and the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney. Representatives from political, academic and friendship organizations from both countries attended the event.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)