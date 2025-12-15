Authorities pledge overwhelming police response to Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting

SYDNEY, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday pledged an overwhelming police response to Sunday night's fatal mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mal Lanyon said at a press conference on Monday afternoon that it is a time for calm and that acts of retribution will not be tolerated following the attack.

"Retribution or acts against any part of any community will not be accepted. We will have a significant policing presence," he said.

Authorities have confirmed that 16 people aged between 10 and 87 years old, including an alleged shooter, have been confirmed dead after two men opened fire on a crowd who had gathered at the iconic beach for an event celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Sunday night.

Lanyon said that the second alleged shooter, a 24-year-old male identified as the son of the deceased 50-year-old, remained in police custody in hospital on Monday and will likely face criminal charges.

Premier of NSW Chris Minns said that the shooting has been met with an overwhelming response from authorities that will send a "clear message" to members of the Jewish community that police are present to keep them safe during the festive period. Police earlier said that 328 officers had been deployed to Sydney suburbs with significant Jewish populations.

Minns said that it is time for "a change" to NSW's gun possession laws after police earlier confirmed that the 50-year-old shooter was a licensed firearm holder who legally owned six guns.

"We want to make sure that prospective reform and change in New South Wales has a lasting impact. You can expect action soon," he said.

Minns said that there were 38 injured people who were being treated in hospital as of Monday afternoon, with their conditions ranging from critical to serious.

One of the people killed in the shooting was identified on Monday as 41-year-old Rabbi Eli Schlanger, an organizer of the Hanukkah event from a Bondi synagogue.

A 10-year-old girl was also killed in the shooting attack, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

