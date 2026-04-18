Trump claims peace deal with Iran mostly complete: report

Xinhua) 11:01, April 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is mostly complete as talks over a lasting peace deal will "probably" be held this weekend in Pakistan.

Trump said in a phone interview with Bloomberg that Iran agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely, and will not receive any frozen funds from the United States.

"Most of the main points are finalized. It'll go pretty quickly," Trump said.

Asked if he would travel to Pakistan to sign the potential deal, Trump said: "I may." He added that he hasn't decided who would lead a U.S. delegation for talks with Iranian officials to sign an agreement.

Trump again denied that the moratorium on Iran's nuclear program would expire after 20 years.

"No years, unlimited," Trump said.

The United States will get all of Iran's nuclear "dust" with no money having exchanged hands "in any way, shape, or form," Trump wrote on social media earlier on Friday.

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to iran, only, until such time as our transaction with iran is 100 percent complete," Trump wrote in another post.

Iran has yet to comment on any deal beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, nor on claims made by Trump that Tehran had offered concessions, including over the key issue of its nuclear program.

If the United States continues its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will consider it a violation of the ceasefire between the two countries and will close the waterway, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Friday, citing an informed source close to the Supreme National Security Council.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)