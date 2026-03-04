Trump says U.S. will escort oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz if necessary
NEW YORK, March 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.
"If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible," Trump said in a post on social media.
Trump said he has ordered the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide so-called political risk insurance and guarantees for maritime trade, especially energy, "traveling through the Gulf."
Nestled between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz serves as the only sea passage from the Gulf to the open ocean, cementing its status as one of the world's most strategically vital chokepoints.
Iranian media reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, declaring the vital oil and gas waterway unsafe due to U.S. and Israeli attacks.
On Saturday morning, U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with some of the leader's family members, senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases across the Middle East.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump raises new global tariff from 10 pct to 15 pct
- Trump threatens Hamas will be "harshly met" if it fails to disarm
- Trump says Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach nuclear deal
- Trump warns of tariffs on nations not backing his Greenland plan
- Trump says he is removing National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland
- Trump's tougher immigration policies stir social, economic controversy
- Trump says war with Venezuela remains possible
- Trump signs executive order to bolster U.S. leadership in space
- Trump says no U.S. officials to attend upcoming G20 summit in South Africa
- Trump meets Albanese, nailing down rare earth deal; move cannot change supply landscape soon due to refinery bottleneck: expert
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.