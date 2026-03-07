Trump says he seeks U.S.-friendly new Iranian leader
WASHINGTON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the White House is seeking a new Iranian leader who can "treat the United States and Israel well" and he is not concerned whether the Middle Eastern country becomes a democracy.
Asked in a phone call with CNN whether Iran needs to be a democracy, Trump said: "No, I'm saying there has to be a leader that's going to be fair and just."
Trump also said he is open to having a religious leader in Iran.
"Do a great job. Treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East -- they're all our partners," he said of a new Iranian leadership that the U.S. seeks.
The U.S. and Israel launched joint massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.
Trump said Thursday he wants a say in picking Iran's next supreme leader, a claim criticized by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh as a "colonial approach."
