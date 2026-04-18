Chinese powerhouse provinces report robust trade growth

Xinhua) 10:55, April 18, 2026

Visitors look at products of Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

GUANGZHOU, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economic powerhouse provinces of Guangdong and Zhejiang recorded robust foreign trade growth in the first quarter of 2026, with Guangdong posting its first-ever quarterly imports exceeding 1 trillion yuan (145.7 billion U.S. dollars).

Foreign trade in the southern Guangdong Province surged 19.4 percent year on year to 2.54 trillion yuan from January to March, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of positive growth, according to the Guangdong sub-administration of the General Administration of Customs.

Exports rose 14.3 percent year on year to 1.53 trillion yuan, while imports jumped 27.8 percent to a record quarterly high of 1.01 trillion yuan, crossing the trillion-yuan threshold for the first time in a single quarter.

As China's largest foreign trade province, Guangdong accounts for about one-fifth of the national total in both overall foreign trade and imports. A major manufacturing hub, the province's deep and extensive industrial chains create substantial market demand for production factors.

A visitor looks at an ice cream making robot at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

In the first quarter, Guangdong saw growth in imports of numerically-controlled machine tools, integrated circuits, and computer parts. Notably, imports of aircraft parts and vehicle engines surged 53.3 percent and 70.1 percent, respectively, reflecting strong demand for core components and high-end equipment from advanced manufacturing sectors such as aerospace and new energy vehicles.

Meanwhile, thanks to the ongoing effects of China's pro-consumption policies, imports of consumer goods for daily use also expanded.

Imports of edible oil, beef, dairy products, and aquatic products rose 124.1 percent, 73.4 percent, 12.3 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, while imports of video cameras, recreational products and pharmaceuticals also saw rapid growth during the period.

"From daily necessities like grain, oil, meat, and dairy to fresh fruits that enrich daily life, and from cutting-edge electronics to high-end medical products, imports are expanding into a wide range of consumer goods that meet the people's aspiration for a better life," said Feng Guoqing, deputy director of the sub-administration.

Exports of 3D printers, drones, and digital cameras soared by 136.9 percent, 51.2 percent, and 60.2 percent, respectively, figures show.

Private enterprises remained the backbone of Guangdong's trade, with their imports and exports surging 25.5 percent to 1.69 trillion yuan, accounting for 66.6 percent of the province's total.

A technician debugs a humanoid robot at a company in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

In east China's Zhejiang, foreign trade rose 7.1 percent year on year to 1.38 trillion yuan in the first quarter, with exports hitting a record high of 1.04 trillion yuan for the January-March period, according to Hangzhou Customs in the provincial capital Hangzhou.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products grew 7.1 percent to 493.44 billion yuan, accounting for 47.6 percent of the province's total exports. The exports of electric vehicles and lithium batteries skyrocketed by 90.7 percent and 124.2 percent year on year to 16.65 billion yuan and 12.57 billion yuan, respectively.

Private firms in Zhejiang posted 1.14 trillion yuan in imports and exports during the period, up 8.6 percent year on year, accounting for 82.4 percent of the province's total.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)