Chinese watchmaking brand makes debut at Geneva watch fair

Xinhua) 10:51, April 16, 2026

GENEVA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese independent watchmaking brand BEHRENS has made its debut at Watches and Wonders Geneva which opened here on Tuesday.

It was the first time for a Chinese independent watchmaking brand to be exhibited at the annual premier event which brought together a record number of 65 brands this year, including Rolex and Patek Philippe.

BEHRENS, founded in south China's Shenzhen, unveiled its latest creation inspired by China's ancient civilization, incorporating iconic elements of the renowned Sanxingdui archaeological site in southwest China's Sichuan province into modern design.

Lin Bingqiang, founder of BEHRENS, believes that it is meaningful to incorporate Chinese cultural element into watch design and share it with the global market.

Zhu Shunhua, head of the Shenzhen Watch &Clock Association, said that the presence of a Chinese brand at Watches and Wonders Geneva shows that China's high-end watchmaking has gained global recognition. It demonstrates the country's creativity and intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

Cyrille Vigneron, president of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, said in his opening speech that the watchmaking industry is one with high technology, but it has gone much beyond its original function. It has become culture by itself, he said.

Watches and Wonders Geneva is one of the most influential international exhibitions in high-end watchmaking, bringing together top brands and independent watchmakers annually to show their new creations and technologies. Organizers of the event expect to attract more than 6,000 retailers and nearly 60,000 visitors.

This year's fair is organized by the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation. The event, which runs through April 20, opens exclusively to industry professionals for the first four days before welcoming the public from Saturday.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)