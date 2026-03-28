China's int'l trade in goods, services surpasses 3.93 trln yuan in February

Xinhua) 09:12, March 28, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2026 shows a container terminal of Taicang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services exceeded 3.93 trillion yuan in February 2026, official data showed on Friday.

Of the total, exports of goods and services reached nearly 2.15 trillion yuan and imports stood at around 1.79 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 360.3 billion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Among the major services trade items, travel services totaled 159.6 billion yuan, other business services stood at 128.5 billion yuan, transport services came in at 103.3 billion yuan, and telecommunications, computer and information services reached 62.8 billion yuan last month.

In U.S. dollar terms, China's exports of goods and services amounted to 309.2 billion U.S. dollars in February, and imports came in at 257.3 billion dollars, leaving a surplus of 51.9 billion U.S. dollars, the administration noted.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)