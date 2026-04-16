Village in SW China's Sichuan turns distinctive resources into prosperity

People's Daily Online) 10:08, April 16, 2026

Yan Fei (right) talks with villagers in Huopu village, Zhaojue county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo taken by Zhang Qie'er, transformed into a drawing using AI)

Now that a road links his home to the outside world, Jidi Erzi no longer has to carry his purchases back on foot. Instead, he can simply load everything onto a tricycle and ride home in Huopu village, Zhaojue county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Jidi Erzi grows fruits and vegetables, looks after the village's photovoltaic power station, and works as a tour guide. Together, these roles bring him an annual income of around 80,000 yuan (about $11,700).

When Yan Fei took office as the first Party secretary of the village at the beginning of 2025, Huopu was already well on its way toward rural revitalization. Solar-powered streetlights had been installed, cement roads paved, and access to safe drinking water ensured. Every household had refrigerators and washing machines, and some families even owned their own cars.

Yan said the village has been pursuing a development path that generates income from its farmland, solar energy, and the rich heritage of Yi culture. In 2019, the village began growing blueberries. Three years later, a blueberry planting base covering 1,000 mu (about 66.7 hectares) was established.

In 2022, Dongfang Electric Corporation funded the construction of a 1-megawatt distributed solar power station and donated it to the village free of charge. The power station generates around 1.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing the village collective with a stable yearly income of over 300,000 yuan.

A torch festival is held in Huopu village, Zhaojue county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo taken by Zhang Qie'er, transformed into a drawing using AI)

Huopu village's confidence in developing cultural tourism is rooted in the rich heritage of the Yi ethnic group.

Traditional crafts and customs passed down through generations, such as silver ornaments, embroidery, a traditional Yi dance known as "Dati," and tuotuo meat, a classic dish of the Yi ethnic group, have now become major draws for visitors.

The village has built a history museum, a traditional Yi craft workshop, and an ethnic-style restaurant, and has integrated its revolutionary heritage with Yi culture into a well-designed route.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)