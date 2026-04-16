13th China Internet Audio & Video Convention kicks off in SW China's Chengdu

People's Daily Online) 09:17, April 16, 2026

The 13th China Internet Audio & Video Convention opened in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on April 15. The convention features a series of thematic forums, release events, film screenings and other activities.

Cao Shumin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony. Wang Xiaohui, secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the CPC, also addressed the gathering.

In her keynote, Cao highlighted the significant progress made by China's online audiovisual sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, noting that the industry had embraced rapid advances in information technology to spread mainstream values, enrich cultural life, and contribute to economic and social development. Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, she outlined four priorities: expanding the scale and quality of online audiovisual content, promoting the development of high-quality productions, deepening the application of artificial intelligence, and strengthening international communication.

The opening ceremony also saw the release of a research report by the China Netcasting Services Association and the launch of a support plan for high-quality micro-dramas, along with a themed micro-drama creation campaign themed on the Long March.

Now in its 13th year, the conference has grown into the highest-profile annual event in China's online audiovisual industry. This year's edition attracted more than 12,000 attendees from over 4,000 organizations, including government regulators, internet platforms, broadcasters, content producers, universities, and media outlets.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)