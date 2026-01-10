Micro-dramas featuring children should be age-appropriate, China tells its content creators

Xinhua) 14:03, January 10, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is saying no to inappropriate content in micro-drama video series featuring children, pointing to plots that deliberately portray children as cunning or scheming in order to create dramatic conflict, and plots that revolve around political intrigue or school bullying, among others.

In a recent notice, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) told content creators to avoid making children's micro-dramas "adult-like" or too entertainment-oriented.

Micro-dramas are an emerging form of online audiovisual entertainment. They are typically short, concise and fast-paced, and have thrived on Chinese social media.

For some time now, internet platforms have been vying for micro-dramas that feature "adorable" children as protagonists or have child characters taking up increasing proportions of screen time, which has become a "blockbuster formula."

In the notice, the NRTA asked producers to avoid creating vulgar, illogical or cognitively inappropriate content under the guise of humor.

It also prohibited the promotion of childhood fame or the idea that looks are everything, and practices that induce families to pay high actor training fees.

Additionally, child actors must not overwork or be cast in violent, thrilling, or overly complex emotional scenes that are beyond their mental capacity, the NRTA said.

An NRTA official said that the move is aimed at enhancing the protection of minors against improper practices that impair their physical and mental development.

The rise of works centered around children has enriched the genres of micro-dramas, innovated narrative styles and showcased contemporary family relationships, the NRTA said.

Nevertheless, experts have long warned of the high pressures child actors face when working on fast-paced micro-dramas, and of new issues related to industry norms and child protection.

The NTRA's latest move is in line with a 2019 regulation which explicitly stated that minors participating in TV programs should wear appropriate costumes, and banned minors from discussing topics such as fame, wealth or romantic love.

