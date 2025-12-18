Chinese dance drama "Wing Chun" kicks off commercial run in Canada

December 18, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The original Chinese dance drama "Wing Chun" made its debut here on Tuesday evening, launching a commercial run that marks another highlight in cultural exchanges between China and Canada.

Chinese Consul General in Toronto Luo Weidong noted in his opening remarks that "over the 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, cultural exchanges have always been a vital link in bilateral relations."

He expressed hope that the performance would allow Toronto audiences to experience the essence of Chinese culture and inject new vitality into Canada's multicultural landscape.

Clyde Wagner, president and CEO of TO Live, the organization managing the venue, said he was inspired to bring the show to Canada after enjoying it in China.

"I happen to be invited to see this work in China and when I sat there, I was just blown away," Wagner told Xinhua. Describing it as a "spectacular piece of work" with "great heart," he said: "I really wanted other people to see it."

Frank Scarpitti, mayor of Markham, Ontario, praised the production's quality and way of storytelling.

"It tells the history and the incredible impact that (martial arts) had, not only in moviemaking, but obviously in Chinese culture," Scarpitti said. "It's very moving. I am really honored to be here to be celebrating such an iconic production."

Toronto and Shenzhen established friendly exchange city relations in 2016. However, the connection via Wing Chun dates back further, with the martial art gaining popularity in Canada through the disciples of Yip Man, a former Chinese Wing Chun master, as early as the 1970s.

The Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theater, Wing Chun's producer, is scheduled to stage 20 performances from Dec. 16, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026.

Since its premiere in Shenzhen in Southern China in 2022, the "Wing Chun" cast has presented nearly 300 performances globally, including stops in Beijing, Singapore, London, Paris and Moscow, earning international acclaim for its artistic innovation.

