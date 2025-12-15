Chinese dance drama Oriental Legend performed in Toronto, Canada

Xinhua) 09:56, December 15, 2025

Dancers perform the Chinese dance drama Oriental Legend in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2025. The drama, showcasing the elegance of traditional Chinese culture and the allure of multicultural integration, will have multiple performances in Toronto and Ottawa in December. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

