Media day event of Chinese dance drama Wing Chun held in Toronto
A guest (R) experiences Wing Chun with a wooden dummy during a media day event in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 15, 2025. The Chinese dance drama will be staged here from Dec. 16, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Actors attend a rehearsal of the dance drama Wing Chun during a media day event in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 15, 2025. The Chinese dance drama will be staged here from Dec. 16, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A woman walks past a large poster of the dance drama Wing Chun during a media day event in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 15, 2025. The Chinese dance drama will be staged here from Dec. 16, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
