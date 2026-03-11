Chinese micro-dramas gain global momentum as industry booms

People's Daily Online) 09:36, March 11, 2026

Chinese micro-dramas have surged in popularity in recent years. Having steadily expanded their domestic audience and market, they are now making inroads overseas, drawing growing numbers of viewers around the world. With capital, creators and platforms all piling in, the format is becoming the content industry's new growth engine.

A report released at the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, put the number of micro-drama users in China at 662 million, with market revenues surpassing 50 billion yuan ($7.23 billion) — overtaking the domestic box office.

By December 2024, users were spending as much time each day on dedicated micro-drama apps as on instant messaging, according to a 2025 report on China's internet audio-video industry. The audience is also far broader than stereotypes might suggest, with users aged 50 and above accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total, and those between 40 and 49 making up another 19.7 percent.

A film crew films a micro-drama in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Sichuan Daily)

Lyu Fan, associate researcher and director of the audio-visual office at Peking University's Convergence Media Center, attributes micro-dramas' popularity to how well they fit modern consumption habits. As short video has become the dominant mode of media consumption, audiences have grown accustomed to intense narrative stimulation and emotional payoff in a short space of time. Micro-dramas, built around mobile viewing and dense with plot, are ideally suited to an era of fragmented attention.

More than 80,000 companies are now active in the sector, ranging from online literature firms and multi-channel networks to traditional film and television companies. A full production ecosystem has taken shape, spanning script development, filming, marketing, distribution and monetization, with each segment becoming increasingly specialized.

The international momentum is striking. In the first quarter of 2025, Chinese micro-drama apps were downloaded more than 270 million times globally. By March of that year, the number of micro-drama apps on overseas platforms had surged to 237, nearly four times the figure from a year earlier. Downloads and active user numbers have grown notably across North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Overseas streaming platforms have also taken notice of the micro-drama business model. Some platforms have launched localized versions abroad, incorporating multilingual subtitles and dubbing, while pay-per-episode and subscription models are beginning to gain traction in international markets.

But exporting business models is only the first step. True cultural export is about more than economic returns. Its social value matters even more, Lyu said. The real question is whether micro-dramas can use vivid, concrete storytelling to bridge cultural divides, generating understanding and fostering resonance among audiences from very different backgrounds, and offering a more authentic window onto contemporary China.

In the long run, whether micro-dramas can establish a lasting presence overseas will come down to content quality. "Going global can't mean serving up 'cultural fast food,'" said Fang Xiaotian, a lecturer at the School of Journalism and Communication of Minzu University of China. Fang sees micro-dramas as a lighter-weight storytelling tool that opens fresh possibilities for sharing China's stories with the world.

The so-called "micro-drama plus" model, which pairs micro-dramas with tourism, culture, retail and other sectors, has pointed to a new path in recent years.

In July 2025, the fantasy micro-drama "The War for a Stolen Tradition" became an early example. The series centers on Nuo Opera, a form of traditional Chinese theater distinguished by its use of masks and recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Translated into 12 languages and distributed across multiple countries and regions via overseas platform Stardust TV, it brought global audiences closer to a distinctly Chinese art form.

The series underscores one point: content quality remains the bedrock of any successful overseas push. Only when culture becomes the soul of the story, and going global is no longer just a commercial strategy but a bridge for cross-cultural exchange, can micro-dramas truly become a vehicle for carrying China's stories and creative models to the world, Fang said.

AI has also lowered the barriers to production significantly. Industry estimates put cost reductions in core production stages at anywhere from 30 to 90 percent.

In February 2026, China's National Radio and Television Administration announced plans to introduce regulations on micro-drama development and management and fully implement the "micro-drama plus" initiative. The regulator also said it would work to stimulate service consumption, maintain content standards, promote fair market competition and foster a healthy and well-ordered industry environment.

