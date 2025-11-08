Cyber whispers in water town: A tech tour at the Light of Internet Expo

The timeless poetry of ancient canals and arched bridges now coexists with the dynamic vibe of cyberpunk and intelligent technology in Wuzhen, a water town in east China's Zhejiang Province.

As a key part of the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, the 11th "Light of Internet" Expo, themed "AI Symbiosis, Enlightening the Future," brings together cutting-edge technology products from more than 600 leading global enterprises.

Here, artificial intelligence is no longer an abstract idea, but a tangible reality. Through immersive and interactive exhibitions, visitors can experience firsthand how the "AI+" initiative is reshaping our lifestyles and driving new models of development.

Want to catch the highlights from this premier tech gathering? Follow along with our People's Daily Online reporter for an in-depth experience of this visionary showcase of intelligence.

