2025 WIC Light of Internet Expo kicks off in Wuzhen

Xinhua) 09:24, November 07, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows the demonstration of a smart robotic hand at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Humanoid robots dance at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A humanoid robot demonstrates its skill of folding a cloth at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A visitor playfully fights with a humanoid robot of civilian robotics company Unitree at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A staff member interacts with a bio-robot at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A Zimbabwean exhibitor promotes a self-developed supply chain platform at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

People learn about a humanoid robot at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows a scene at the international enterprises section of the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows a scene at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A staff member operates a humanoid robot at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows a scene at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

People visit the international enterprises section of the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows a scene at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

People visit the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows an exterior view of the venue of the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

A visitor tries a pair of AI-powered glasses at the 2025 World Internet Conference (2025 WIC) Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The expo kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI technology products from over 600 domestic and overseas enterprises. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

