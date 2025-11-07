2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit held in east China's Zhejiang
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Xizha scenic area near the Wuzhen Internet International Exhibition & Convention Center, a venue of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off here on Thursday, with a focus on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, according to its organizers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows a venue of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off here on Thursday, with a focus on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, according to its organizers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Xizha scenic area near the Wuzhen Internet International Exhibition & Convention Center, a venue of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off here on Thursday, with a focus on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, according to its organizers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2025 shows the Wuzhen Internet International Exhibition & Convention Center, a venue of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off here on Thursday, with a focus on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, according to its organizers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Xizha scenic area near the Wuzhen Internet International Exhibition & Convention Center, a venue of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off here on Thursday, with a focus on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, according to its organizers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
