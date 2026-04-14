Vietnam's top leader To Lam arrives in Beijing for state visit

Xinhua) 10:51, April 14, 2026

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrives in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, To Lam arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday.

China is the first country To Lam visits following his recent election as Vietnamese president.

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrives in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, To Lam arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrives in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, To Lam arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrives in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, To Lam arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and president of Vietnam, arrives in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, To Lam arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit to China through Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)