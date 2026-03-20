Chinese, Vietnamese defense ministers co-host border defense friendship exchange

Xinhua) 09:41, March 20, 2026

NANNING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun hosted the 10th China-Vietnam border defense friendship exchange with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang from Wednesday to Thursday.

Dong said during a meeting with Giang that the two militaries should maintain close strategic communication and conduct in-depth and practical cooperation, contributing to the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Vietnam stands ready to work with China to enhance the quality and efficiency of cooperation across various fields and push for deeper and more substantive military ties, said Giang.

During the event, Dong and Giang visited border defense troops, planted trees of friendship, attended the launch ceremony of joint naval patrols and training exercises, and laid flower baskets at a monument paying tribute to the revolutionary martyrs of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)