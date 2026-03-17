Vietnam's Party chief meets with senior Chinese officials

Xinhua) 13:08, March 17, 2026

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun, who are in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to attend the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, on March 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

HANOI, March 16 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on Monday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun, who were in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to attend the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security.

Lam said that the "3+3" mechanism, a joint initiative of the leaders of the two parties, reflects the high degree of political mutual trust between the two sides and demonstrates that cooperation in key areas has become an important pillar of bilateral relations, which will strongly advance the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future to deeper and more substantive levels.

While congratulating on the successful convening of the first ministerial meeting of the "3+3" mechanism, he said the meeting has sent a clear message of both sides working together to promote development and rejuvenation and address common challenges.

Noting that the current international situation is complex and volatile with increasing uncertainties and unpredictable factors, Lam said Vietnam and China should strengthen solidarity and cooperation to safeguard the legitimate interests of both countries, adding that China is a pillar of stability in a turbulent world.

Vietnam has always regarded its relations with China as a top priority and strategic choice in its foreign policy, continues to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, and supports the four global initiatives proposed by China, said Lam.

He said Vietnam looks forward to working with China to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen strategic alignment, deepen pragmatic cooperation, promote local and people-to-people exchanges, and closely coordinate multilateral efforts to jointly safeguard international and regional stability and development, and jointly advance the cause of world socialism.

Noting that since last year, the top leaders of the two parties have maintained strategic communication and guided China-Vietnam relations to forge ahead resolutely amid the changing world situation, Wang Yi said it is believed that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee headed by General Secretary To Lam, the Vietnamese people will continuously open up new eras of national development.

Wang Yi said that during the first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views and reached broad consensus, sending out an important signal to the outside world that China and Vietnam, the two major socialist countries, will join hands to safeguard political system security and jointly seek national development and rejuvenation.

The dialogue is a strategic communication platform pioneered by China and Vietnam in the world, marking a new stage in strategic mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides and making new progress in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance, said Wang Yi.

Wang Yi said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to follow the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, continuously deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, unite and collaborate to address common challenges, deepen political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, uphold justice and fairness, and jointly embark on a new journey towards modernization.

Wang Xiaohong and Dong Jun briefed Lam on bilateral cooperation between the two sides' public security and defense departments, respectively.

During the visit, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with the Chinese delegation. Wang Yi also held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)