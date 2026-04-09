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Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit China from April 14 to 17
(Xinhua) 13:39, April 09, 2026
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from April 14 to 17.
The announcement was made by Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, here on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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