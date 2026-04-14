Strait of Hormuz blockade not in common interests of int'l community: China's top diplomat

Xinhua) 09:41, April 14, 2026

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, who is accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE, on his visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday said blocking the Strait of Hormuz is not in the common interests of the international community, and achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through political and diplomatic means is the fundamental way to resolve the issue.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks during his meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, who is accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE, on his visit to China.

Driven by the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-UAE relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, Wang said, adding that the visit of the crown prince is a significant event in bilateral relations, and that this visit will further enhance China-UAE strategic mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation between the two countries.

Wang expounded on China's principled position on the current situation in the Middle East, stating that China fully understands the legitimate security concerns of Gulf Arab states and supports the UAE in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests.

China has been committed to promoting ceasefire and ending hostilities, and is willing to work with the international community, including the UAE, to help restore peace and tranquility to the Middle East as soon as possible.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak expressed gratitude for the warm and thoughtful arrangements made by the Chinese side for the visit of the crown prince, adding that the UAE side appreciates China's efforts in easing tensions in the Middle East and expects China to play a greater role in this regard.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, who is accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE, on his visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)