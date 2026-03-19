Chinese vice premier meets UAE president's special envoy

Xinhua) 09:41, March 19, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, on March 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, political mutual trust between China and the UAE has been continuously consolidated, and practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results.

China has always approached China-UAE relations from a strategic height, Ding said, adding that China stands ready to work with the UAE to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in energy, investment, trade and other fields, promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, and continuously enhance the well-being of the two peoples.

China is willing to make active efforts to restore peace and tranquility in the Gulf region as soon as possible, Ding added.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak expressed that the UAE side is willing to develop bilateral relations with China unswervingly, continuously expand cooperation in various fields, and looks forward to China playing a greater role in promoting regional peace.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, on March 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)