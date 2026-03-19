Chinese vice premier meets UAE president's special envoy
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, on March 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, on Wednesday in Beijing.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, political mutual trust between China and the UAE has been continuously consolidated, and practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results.
China has always approached China-UAE relations from a strategic height, Ding said, adding that China stands ready to work with the UAE to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in energy, investment, trade and other fields, promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, and continuously enhance the well-being of the two peoples.
China is willing to make active efforts to restore peace and tranquility in the Gulf region as soon as possible, Ding added.
Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak expressed that the UAE side is willing to develop bilateral relations with China unswervingly, continuously expand cooperation in various fields, and looks forward to China playing a greater role in promoting regional peace.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, on March 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
Photos
- Large number of herons seen in Jinjiang River in Chengdu, Sichuan
- China's second homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by year end
- Once-isolated village in SE China's Fujian emerges as a model of rural revitalization
- Robot training facility drives humanoid robot development in Zhengzhou, C China's Henan
Related Stories
- Chinese drones are delivering takeout in the UAE: Chinese Ambassador
- Chinese language education promotes exchange and understanding between China and UAE: Chinese Ambassador
- Chinese Ambassador to UAE: investing in China, investing in UAE, and investing China-UAE cooperation are all investing in the future
- China-UAE joint air force training enhances practical cooperation
- Chinese FM calls for pushing China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership to higher level
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.