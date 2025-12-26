China-UAE joint air force training enhances practical cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The recent joint air force training held by the militaries of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has played an important role in promoting practical cooperation and maintaining regional peace, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.

The China-UAE "Falcon Shield 2025" joint air force training was held in the UAE from Dec. 9 to 22, and, for the first time, the Chinese Air Force sent its aircraft including J-10 fighter jet, KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft, and YY-20A tanker plane to the UAE for the training, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

The two sides operated in mixed formations, conducting command simulations and air superiority operation exercises. The training also included in-depth exchanges on combat in nights, unmanned operations, and battlefield search and rescue, the spokesperson said.

This is the third time for the two sides' air forces to conduct the "Falcon Shield" series of training, Zhang added.

