China ready to further play constructive role for peace in Gulf region: Premier Li

Xinhua) 08:09, April 14, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China is ready to further play a constructive role and contribute to the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Gulf region.

Li made the remarks when holding talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Beijing. Li noted that since the conflict in Iran broke out, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and actively committed to promoting peace and ending the war.

Li hoped that the UAE will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in the country.

Noting that China and the UAE are comprehensive strategic partners, Li said that the two countries have a profound traditional friendship and have long supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-UAE relations have continued to deepen and develop, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, Li added.

He said that China is willing to continue to walk hand in hand with the UAE on the path of common development, enhance communication and coordination, consolidate political mutual trust, and promote China-UAE relations and cooperation to continuously reach new heights.

Li pointed out that China stands ready to work with the UAE to consolidate the foundation of energy cooperation, expand cooperation in areas like energy storage, hydrogen energy, new energy vehicles and power batteries, and promote the green transformation of the two countries.

Both sides should create more growth points for trade, Li said, adding that China is willing to import more high-quality products from the UAE and welcomes the UAE to actively participate in the "Big Market for All: Export to China" activities, and make good use of platforms like the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services to enhance product promotion.

Noting that China and the UAE have broad prospects for cooperation in the field of innovation and development, Li said that China welcomes the UAE to increase investment in China in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

He said that China supports the universities, research institutions and enterprises of the two countries in strengthening joint research and talent cultivation, and in jointly fostering and expanding emerging and future industries.

The two sides can also enhance cooperation in areas including connectivity and finance, and continuously promote trade and investment facilitation, the premier added.

For his part, Sheikh Khaled said that China is an important comprehensive strategic partner and trusted friend of the UAE, and bilateral relations are based on mutual trust, mutual respect and common interests.

He said the UAE attaches great importance to and prioritizes the development of relations with China in its foreign policy, and is willing to further intensify high-level exchanges with China, expand exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, energy, scientific and technological innovation, education, culture and other fields, to better serve the development of the two countries and the interests of the two peoples.

Noting the current severe situation in the Middle East, the crown prince said China has always been committed to peacefully resolving disputes through political means and promoting harmonious coexistence among regional countries, which is highly appreciated by the UAE and other regional countries.

The UAE looks forward to China continuing to play an important role in promoting regional peace and security, and is ready to take all necessary measures to safeguard the safety of Chinese citizens in the UAE, he added.

After their talks, Li and Sheikh Khaled witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in such areas as agriculture, science and technology, investment and traditional Chinese medicine.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)