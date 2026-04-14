China Focus: How technology is rewiring China's health system

Xinhua) 09:31, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A woman surnamed Li recently walked out of a community clinic in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou with more than she had asked for. A routine chest CT scan to examine her lungs, through the quiet intervention of artificial intelligence (AI), flagged a hidden cardiovascular risk.

"The machine knew there was a 'ticking time bomb' inside my heart," Li said.

Across China, technology is reshaping its vast health system into one that sees earlier, responds faster and reaches further.

From AI diagnostics to infectious disease control and smart aging services, technology helps China advance its Healthy China Initiative, which implements a health-first strategy and aims at promoting people's health.

AI-ASSISTED MEDICINE

In recent years, China has accelerated its embrace of AI-assisted medicine. A national policy blueprint envisions that by 2030, AI-supported tools, from imaging analysis to clinical decision systems, will be widely deployed even at the grassroots level.

In Beijing, physicians at Fuwai Hospital, a leading cardiovascular center, now apply algorithms that can analyze complex cardiac images with remarkable speed and precision.

Similar systems are being introduced into CT and ultrasound workflows in county- and primary-level hospitals of north China's Hebei Province, extending expertise beyond the country's largest cities.

This shift across the country has moved the front line of health care, prioritizing early detection, according to experts.

PREVENTING EPIDEMICS

As it gets warmer in April in east China's Anhui Province, public health worker Liu Zhihong has led a team to monitor freshwater snails, carriers of schistosomiasis, a once widespread severe parasitic disease.

Armed with improved detection tools and data systems, teams like these are part of a broader national push to eliminate the disease.

By the end of 2025, acute infections had all but disappeared nationwide, and the number of active cases had fallen to historic lows. Of the 450 counties once affected, 94 percent have achieved elimination targets.

Behind these gains lies a quieter transformation: the digitization of disease surveillance. Real-time reporting systems, combined with rapid genetic sequencing of pathogens, have empowered health authorities to detect outbreaks early and respond with unprecedented speed.

AGING REIMAGINED

Amid a rapidly aging population, the most profound change in China's health sector lies not only in hospitals or laboratories, but also in homes.

By the end of 2025, more than 320 million Chinese citizens were aged 60 or older, a number expected to exceed 400 million within a decade.

Here, too, technology is stepping in. Smart eldercare systems are beginning applied. Sensors embedded in mattresses track breathing and heart rates through the night, while wearable devices can detect falls and alert family members within seconds.

What was once the domain of high-end experimentation is gradually entering ordinary households.

In its outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) released last month, China has also pledged to strengthen age-friendly upgrades of public facilities and to continue advancing "smart eldercare" initiatives.

"The goal is not just providing safe and convenient eldercare," said Zhang Huan from the School of Nursing of the Peking Union Medical College. "It is to combine the intelligence of technology with the warmth of human care."

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)