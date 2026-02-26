China emerges as global healthcare destination

Doctors attend to an international patient during their rounds at the Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine. (Photo from Qianjiang Evening News)

China's expanding visa-free policies, including a 240-hour transit visa exemption, are attracting more international visitors. Among them, a growing number are travelling specifically for medical treatment, sharing their positive experiences globally on social media.

This marks a significant shift. Years ago, Chinese patients often sought advanced care in Europe and North America. Today, a "reverse medical tourism" trend is bringing international patients to China, driven primarily by the exceptional value proposition: high-quality healthcare at accessible prices.

This trend reflects the growing strength of China's medical system. International patients consistently report that obtaining care in China is "neither difficult nor expensive," highlighting efficiency, affordability, and quality as key advantages.

Photo shows videos tagged "China health care" on Tiktok. (Web photo)

Efficiency: Many foreign patients express astonishment at the speed of care. Where wait times for specialists, diagnostics, or surgery can stretch to months in their home countries, China's system often enables registration, testing, and even surgery within days. This efficiency is born from serving a vast population. Doctors in major hospitals routinely see high volumes of patients -- sometimes 60-70 daily -- often sacrificing personal breaks to minimize delays. In 2024 alone, Chinese healthcare institutions managed 10.15 billion patient visits, with an average hospital stay of 8.6 days, underscoring the system's capacity and the dedication of its medical professionals.

Affordability: International patients consistently find that costs in Chinese public hospitals, even when paid entirely out-of-pocket, are significantly lower than comparable care abroad. This affordability stems from government-regulated pricing for many services and substantial public investment in medical equipment, often resulting in fees below operational cost. Health authorities also strictly control per-visit expenses to prevent overtreatment; in 2024, the average hospital stay cost was 9,870 yuan ($1,428), while an average outpatient visit was 361 yuan. Furthermore, national bulk-buying programs for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, alongside negotiations for drug inclusion in insurance schemes, have dramatically reduced prices, maximizing patient savings.

Quality: China's overall medical technology and care standards are now comparable to those in developed Western nations. The integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with Western medicine provides unique strengths, particularly in managing chronic conditions. Chinese physicians are globally recognized leaders in treating complex and critical illnesses, achieving world-leading results in certain fields. International assessments, such as The Lancet's rankings on healthcare quality and access, consistently place China highly. The rapid advancement of "AI + healthcare" applications is further elevating the standard of care nationwide.

Healthcare is a key indicator of a country's overall strength. Over the years, China has steadily increased its investment in the sector. In 2024, total health expenditure accounted for 6.7 percent of China's GDP, with government and social spending making up 72.5 percent and out-of-pocket spending accounting for 27.5 percent. This commitment underpins the system's growing appeal to international patients seeking effective, efficient, and affordable care.

China has pursued a health-first development strategy, upheld the public welfare nature of basic healthcare services, and built the world's largest systems for medical services, traditional medicine, disease prevention and control, and medical insurance.

A medical worker of Shunyi Women's and Children's Hospital of Beijing Children's Hospital in Beijing gives directions to a foreigner seeking medical treatment. (Photo from the official account of the media center of Shunyi district, Beijing on WeChat)

In 2024, life expectancy in China reached 79 years, with major health indicators ranking among the leading levels for middle- and high-income countries.

With its strong reputation and growing credibility, China's healthcare system is becoming a trusted and increasingly sought-after choice for patients around the world.

Looking ahead, experts suggest that China should further enhance its international medical service system -- centered on the international departments of public hospitals and high-quality private health care providers while promoting globally aligned hospital accreditation standards with Chinese characteristics.

Efforts should also include establishing a more rational and competitive pricing framework for international patients and accelerating integration with global commercial health insurance systems. These steps would help make China a more accessible and attractive destination for medical travelers worldwide.

China is well positioned to become a global destination for health care, enabling people around the world to experience not only the efficiency but also the human warmth of its medical services.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)