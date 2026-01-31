China pilots online first-time consultations to expand quality healthcare access

Xinhua) 15:36, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a pilot program in Beijing enabling patients to access online first-time medical consultations, part of broader efforts to use digital services in making high-quality healthcare more accessible.

This move marks a departure from current practice in the country, under which internet-based consultations are generally limited to follow-up visits after an initial in-person appointment. Services covered by the one-year pilot initiative include online pre-consultation assessments, virtual diagnosis and home delivery of prescribed medicines.

The trial is being rolled out at two of Beijing's leading pediatric hospitals, starting with specialties such as child growth and development, pediatric nutrition and pediatric dermatology. Beijing health authorities said these fields were selected based on strong patient demand, the high proportion of non-local patients and relatively manageable clinical risks for online diagnosis.

Beijing has some of China's most advanced medical resources and draws large numbers of patients from across the country. Officials said the introduction of online first consultations is expected to ease pressure on hospitals and patients, improve service quality and help narrow gaps in terms of access to care.

