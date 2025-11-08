China establishes world's largest healthcare system: report

Xinhua) 14:55, November 08, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has established the world's largest healthcare system, enabling over 90 percent of its households to reach the nearest healthcare facility within 15 minutes, according to a think tank report released on Friday.

The report, titled "The Critical Stage toward Basically Realizing Chinese Modernization -- Strategic Blueprint for China's Economic and Social Development in the 15th Five-Year Plan Period," was released by China's national high-level think tanks of the Central Institute of Party History and Literature and Xinhua News Agency.

It noted that China has ensured and improved the people's well-being through development, with high-quality medical resources increasingly extended to community-level and rural institutions while promoting more balanced regional distribution.

