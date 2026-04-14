UN Chinese Language Day marked in Kenya with call for civilizational dialogue

Xinhua) 09:24, April 14, 2026

Artists stage a performance during the United Nations Chinese Language Day at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) in Kenya, April 13, 2026. The 17th United Nations Chinese Language Day was celebrated on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with a call to foster dialogue among different cultures and civilizations. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

NAIROBI, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The 17th United Nations Chinese Language Day was celebrated on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with a call to foster dialogue among different cultures and civilizations.

Hosted at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) under the theme "Characters Endure, Civilization Shines," the event brought together diplomats, scholars, and students to promote global dialogue and mutual understanding.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said that Chinese calligraphy has a long history and is one of the most representative art forms of the Chinese language. Calligraphy embodies the value of "harmony in diversity," reflects a civilizational outlook of "equality and mutual learning," and conveys a worldview of harmonious coexistence.

Noting that 2026 is the Year of China-Africa People-to-People Exchanges and that mutual learning among civilizations is vital for advancing modernization, she said that Chinese is becoming a "golden key" that unlocks opportunities in Africa and Kenya.

At Confucius Institutes and Luban Workshops in Nairobi, more African youth are not only learning to communicate technical knowledge in Chinese but also to express emotions through calligraphy, according to Guo.

UNON Director-General Zainab Hawa Bangura said that Chinese Language Day, observed across the United Nations system, reaffirms the growing consensus on the need to harness multilingualism to strengthen the rules-based world order.

"As one of the six official languages of the United Nations, Chinese embodies a rich cultural and intellectual heritage and reflects values of harmony, mutual respect and shared responsibility, principles that resonate deeply with the mission of this organization," Bangura said.

"Today's observance therefore underscores the importance of cultural exchange in deepening relations between Africa, China, and the wider international community, and in advancing the spirit of partnership that underpins our work," she added.

The event also featured a blend of cultural showcases, ranging from poetry and martial arts to drumming and calligraphy.

People experience Chinese cultural activities during the United Nations Chinese Language Day at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) in Kenya, April 13, 2026. The 17th United Nations Chinese Language Day was celebrated on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with a call to foster dialogue among different cultures and civilizations.

Hosted at the UNON under the theme "Characters Endure, Civilization Shines," the event brought together diplomats, scholars, and students to promote global dialogue and mutual understanding. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

Artists stage a performance during the United Nations Chinese Language Day at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) in Kenya, April 13, 2026. The 17th United Nations Chinese Language Day was celebrated on Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with a call to foster dialogue among different cultures and civilizations.

Hosted at the UNON under the theme "Characters Endure, Civilization Shines," the event brought together diplomats, scholars, and students to promote global dialogue and mutual understanding. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)