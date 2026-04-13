AI-driven robots make traffic in Zhejiang smart
(People's Daily App) 17:12, April 13, 2026
AI-powered tidal lane robots are improving local traffic management in Chun'an, Zhejiang Province. These intelligent machines dynamically adjust lane directions, significantly improving efficiency and reducing congestion, making roads safer and more orderly for all.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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